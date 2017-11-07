Hundreds play at band extravaganza - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hundreds play at band extravaganza

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Music from hundreds of area band students filled the arena at the La Crosse Center Tuesday night.

Every band student from each of the district's 7-12th grade band programs came together to put on a free public concert. Each grade combined for their own ensemble. Organizers say the event is a way for the community to see and hear the development of 650 young musicians in their time at school.

The concert began at 7pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.