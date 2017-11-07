Hundreds play at band extravaganza

Music from hundreds of area band students filled the arena at the La Crosse Center Tuesday night.
Every band student from each of the district's 7-12th grade band programs came together to put on a free public concert. Each grade combined for their own ensemble. Organizers say the event is a way for the community to see and hear the development of 650 young musicians in their time at school.
The concert began at 7pm.
