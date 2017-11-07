UW-La Crosse volleyball is relying on experience heading into Thursday's NCAA match-up

It's a big week for UWL volleyball. On Thursday, the Eagles will play at the University of Northwestern against the College of St. Benedict for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

This location is nothing new to the Eagles who played their semifinal game there last year falling to the University of Northwestern 0-3. But, this year is a different story and the Eagles are hoping for a different outcome. This team is 21-6 on the year, 7-0 in conference play.

Senior Halle Barnabo said that she believes this team has it in them to go far, and their experience is what will benefit them on Thursday.

" Especially coming from last year being in the Northwestern gym, I think we have that one up that we have already been there before," Barnabo said. " I think it is really going to help us feel out the gym right away and not have to go into a foreign place and kind of get that feel because even with our home gym, we always say this is home, we are comfortable. I think we will be able to use that previous experience at the Northwestern gym."

" I think it is a huge asset to us," Head Coach Amber Dunn said. " I think the other sweet part about it is we have five seniors who are returning who got an opportunity to compete on that floor last year and didn't necessarily come out with the outcome that they wanted. We get a chance to go back and redeem ourselves. We have been playing really good volleyball right now so were ready to go."