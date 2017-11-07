Caledonia referendum passes with 3 to 1 margin

The Caledonia School District can rest easy now that voters approved an operational referendum increase by an overwhelming 3-1 margin.

The referendum asked voters to renew and increase their per pupil operation referendum. The previous referendum was set to expire in 2017. In that, the district spent $95 per pupil. The new referendum raises it to $460 per pupil spending over the next 5 years. It passed by a 645-210 vote in favor.

For superintendent Ben Barton, it's a good sign after a long struggle.

"We weathered some very difficult years where we had some gut wrenching budget cuts that we had to suffer through and we hit rock bottom," Barton said. "We rebuilt ourselves into something very special."

The district says property taxes will go down, despite the increase in spending. School property taxes in bonding (or borrowing) for building improvements were reduced significantly thanks to tax relief from the state and refinancing of those debts. Even with the raise in per pupil spending, most homeowners will see between $8 and $58 less in their school portion of property taxes each year.

Caledonia says the increase will help them fight inflation costs while expanding the available courses and programs available to students. Minnesota is currently struggling with a teacher shortage in some areas, Caledonia hopes the referendum will help them attract and retain teachers in their district.