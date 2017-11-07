La Crescent voters approve referendum

A referendum that would raise approximately ten million dollars for the La Crescent-Hokah School District is approved by voters Tuesday.

The measure passed with a 1797-854 margin.

The money would be levied over the next ten years. The referendum question asked for an increase in its general education revenue of $850 per pupil.

"Right now, I can just feel the creativity is going to come back and we're going to be able to move forward and nof feel like all the time it's a restriction on funds," Kevin Cardille, Superintendent of La Crescent-Hokah School District, said. "We're going to spend it wisely and we're going to spend it on the kids and I'm really looking forward to that and the staff too to have that opportunity to do great things for the children here in La Crescent."

District officials were concerned that if the referendum didn't pass, additional program cuts were coming to the schools. Since then, they've been working to improve efficiencies and eliminate items that take away from the district's mission.

Voters rejected a similar measure last year.

With the passing of the referendum, the district estimated that on a $200,000 home, an owner would see about a $17 per month increase in property taxes.