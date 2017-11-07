Referendum approved in Cochrane-Fountain City

Improvements to classrooms and security were among the items asked for in a referendum passed by voters in the Cochrane-Fountain City School District.
Voters approved spending $7 million on district buildings Tuesday by a vote of 584-334.
The district aims to in part:
-Update their science, agriculture, and technology classrooms
-Create a secure main entrance to the building
-Replace heating and ventilation elements and other infrastructure
-Upgrade fire and life safety protection systems.
