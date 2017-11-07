Contentious public hearing over boundary agreement

The public got its first in depth look at the proposed boundary agreement between the city of La Crosse and the Town of Shelby on Tuesday night.

The two hammered out the agreement over a two year period, but not without controversy. The goal of the agreement in principle, announced last month, is for both the city and town to benefit from economic development and public services.

On Tuesday night, a draft of the plan was presented to hundreds of residents who attended the public hearing. Many of those in attendance live in the town of Shelby and expressed concerns over the proposed agreement.

"Obviously there are going to be some winners and losers in this situation," Tim Candahl, Town of Shelby Chairman, said. "We have 4,500 residents I have to worry about. It's very unfortunate I have this area right in here that's been a stickler right now with figuring out how we're going to project the future of the Town of Shelby but we're working on it."

The agreement still faces scrutiny and another formal public hearing will be held. However, the date has not been set by the town or city. To be enacted, it must pass planning commissions from both communities, then it moves on to the town board and city council. From there, it would be presented to the State Department of Administration.

If you're interested in a summary of the agreement in principle, you can see it on the Town of Shelby's website.