Winona residents reject referendum

By an overwhelming majority, people in the Winona School District turned down a multi-million dollar referendum Tuesday.

The final totals were 5,728 no, 608 yes for the nearly $82.375 million measure.

That money would have gone, in part, to renovate two elementary schools. Plans called for the district to close two schools and consolidate students into one of the renovated ones at a savings of a little more than $1 million a year.

Superintendent Richard Dahman said earlier that passage would save money in the long run. The consolidation is the result of a significant enrollment decrease over the past 20 years.

The District also planned to use the money to complete maintenance that has been deferred at the middle school, area learning center and high school as well as add a gym at the center and high school.