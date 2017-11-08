Applications being accepted for MLK Jr. Leadership Award

If you know someone who is helping enhance diversity in your community, you may want to nominate them for a leadership award. Thomas Harris, Interim Director at the Office of Multicultural Student Services at UW-La Crosse explained the nomination process.

The applications are due Monday, November 13th for the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award.

Established in 2009, the purpose of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award is to recognize leadership and commitment in building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice. A subcommittee comprised of past MLK, Jr. awardees consider the nominees and make the final selection of the MLK, Jr. award winner.

Please list the person that you are nominating for the Award. Self-nominations are welcomed.

Name: _________________________ Address: ___________________________

Phone: _______________________ Email: _____________________________

Organizations/Affiliations (Attach additional pages as needed):

On a separate page(s), please describe in detail why you feel this person should be a candidate for the 2018 Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award. Please address the following aspects of your nominee's current and past involvements and contributions.

1. Efforts are directed toward creating change in the Greater La Crosse area

2. Efforts are focused on issues of social justice, equality and diversity/inclusion

(may include other justice issues that mirror Dr. King's work, ie: poverty, peace, privilege, nonviolence)

3. Efforts include anti-racism work

4. Efforts contribute to tangible, permanent and/or systemic change

5. Efforts work to empower and impact next generation

6. Efforts include devoting personal energies beyond one's "paid position"

7. Any additional considerations or contributions

DEADLINE IS MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2017 by 11:59 PM

The award winner must be present at the celebration on Monday, January 15, 2018 7:00 PM at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

Email, fax, or mail this form and accompanying information: Email: mailto:mlkdaylaxaward@gmail.com

Fax: 608.785.8837 (Attn: Thomas Harris)

Mail: Leadership Award c/o CCFA P.O. Box 1211, La Crosse, WI 54602-1211

Or call Thomas Harris at 608-780-7153 or John David at 608-732-7668