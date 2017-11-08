Made In Wisconsin: The New Glarus Brewery

The New Glarus Brewery, which overlooks the quaint Swiss village from which it takes its name, has come a long way since Deb Carey founded it in 1993.

"We opened in a building that had been abandoned since the Vietnam War," she recalled. "It was sitting there waiting for a brewery and the guy who owned it came on as my first investor and traded me stock for occupation of the building for a year."

These days, it's the 18th largest craft brewery in the United States. Last year, it churned out 219,000 barrels of beer - all sold in Wisconsin and mostly made with Wisconsin products - according to the state Department of Revenue.

"We were just trying to make the best beer we could and kind of carve out a niche," said master brewer Dan Carey, Deb's husband.

The brick brewery with big, sparkling copper kettles and landscaped outdoor terraces with nearby beer taps draws thousands of people who come to tour it each year.

"I think it is very special and people can come here and enjoy it," said Gabriela Cerghedean on a recent visit from nearby Madison.

Added her brother, Colin Cergheadean, who's from Ohio, "It is worth the trip. You will get stuff which you cannot find in the stores at home."

The iconic brewery's top-selling brand is a farmhouse ale: Spotted Cow.

Mrs. Carey, the company president. came up with the whimsical name while on a trip to England. She says she was amazed at all the sheep in the countryside and wondered if people were ever amazed at the many dairy cows dotting Wisconsin's landscape.

Was there any science or research or lots of money or surveys needed to develop the name Spotted Cow as a way to pay homage to the state's many bovines?

" No," Mrs Carey said, laughing. "We just thought about it and did it.That's the way the brewery runs."

The brewery strives to use products grown or made in Wisconsin.

"We are the largest user of hops and barley and all of our packaging comes from the state - cans, bottles and our cases. That is $8 million in spending that spins off into another $60 million here in the state." the president said.

There is a reason the company sells its beers only in Wisconsin.

"We get to know tavern owners, the restaurant owners and customers," Mrs. Carey said. "Many breweries are in other states and countries. For us it makes sense to be in one state. We get to know people."

Since opening 24 years ago, the brewery expanded and now includes a Bavarian-style brewery atop a hill on south side of New Glarus. Another expansion of it is underway.

"We hope to have it online early next year," Mrs. Carey said. "We are always looking forward."

That includes giving its workers a 10 percent stake in the business, a decision designed to keep things going for multiple generations.

"It should be a reflection of the community. That is what we strive for," the founder said.