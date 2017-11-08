Local Movember group 'stache-ing' support

It's November, or Movember, for those who participate in the push to grow facial hair to support men's health causes. Locally, the group known as Mission: Mustache is once again campaigning for the cause, calling all in the Coulee Region to join them.

Mission: Mustache started as an internal group within the LHI organization as part of the international Movember.com charity. It's expanded over the past few years, and now representatives say they're welcoming all men and women to join their fundraising efforts on their team website or by attending special events.

The next event is the "Mid-Movember Bash" on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Earl's Grocery & Saloon on 3rd St. in La Crosse. There will be food, drinks, live music and the chance to win raffle items like an exclusive Santana guitar donated by Dave's Guitar Shop and a Skydiving excursion.