Wisconsin lawsuit blames drug makers for opioid crisis

Nearly two dozen Wisconsin counties say in a federal lawsuit that "nefarious and deceptive" marketing campaigns from pharmaceutical companies are responsible for the nation's opioid overdose epidemic.



The lawsuit filed Tuesday said local governments' health and law enforcement services "have been strained to the breaking point" because of widespread opioid abuse. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and subsidiaries of the companies.

Representatives from Adams, Columbia, Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oconto, Oneida, Pierce, Price, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Washburn, Washington, Waupaca and Wood counties gathered in West Bend to discuss the lawsuits.

Attorney Erin Dickinson with the Milwaukee-based law firm of Creuger Dickinson said she expects "dozens more" counties to sign on to the suits in the coming months but said the process was starting now with this "first wave" of counties because of the urgency needed to fight the crisis.

More than two dozen states, cities and counties have filed similar lawsuits accusing pharmaceutical companies of making false claims about the dangers of their drugs to make a profit.

Purdue Pharma said in a statement it "vigorously" denies the allegations. Johnson & Johnson and Endo Health Solutions did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment.

In Wisconsin, 1,824 people died from opioid overdoses from 2013 to 2015, according to the lawsuit. Washington County, with a population of about 131,900, had 542 hospitalizations involving opioids last year, according to the lawsuit, and 70 opioid overdose deaths from 2013 to 2016.