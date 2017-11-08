CMA Awards preview with local nominees - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

CMA Awards preview with local nominees

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
The 51st CMA Awards will be handed out Wednesday night at 7 right here on WXOW 19. Local nominees, COW 97 morning hosts Ben & Arnie stopped by Daybreak to talk about the show and make their picks.

Both COW 97 and Ben & Arnie were nominated for Best Small Market Station and Best Small Market Personality for the second year in a row. They said they're excited to see what the show has in store tonight, and when it comes to picks--anything goes because of the level of talent.

To see who they chose in some of the big categories, check out the video!

