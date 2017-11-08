Teen testifies about her parents' fatal shooting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Teen testifies about her parents' fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A teenager has taken the witness stand in Milwaukee County court and described the moments her parents were fatally gunned down in their apartment.

Dan Popp is on trial for killing his neighbors Phia and Mai Vue and Jesus Manso-Perez in March of 2016 at the south side Milwaukee apartment building.

Fifteen-year-old Isabel Vue told jurors Tuesday the family was watching a movie when heard a gunshot in the hallway outside their apartment. She says the family ran to hide in a back bedroom and then heard the front door breaking down. Vue says Popp appeared with an assault rifle and took her father to the bathroom where he was shot. He later killed her mother.

Popp has pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect.

