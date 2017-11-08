Teddy Bridgewater activated

According to multiple reports, the Vikings activated Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Bridgewater has passed all the medical tests needed in order to be placed back on the active roster, he's expected to be Case Keenums back-up when the Vikings travel to Washington to face the Redskins on Sunday.

Bridgewater has been out since August 28th, 2016 after suffering multiple injuries to his knee. He started practicing with the team three weeks ago.

Meanwhile its also being reported that the Vikings are discussing the possibility of putting QB Sam Bradford on the Injured Reserve list, no final decision has been made on that move, Bradford is undergoing further examinations on his left knee by Dr. James Andrews who worked on his prior two ACL tears in '13 and '14.

Vikings game kicks off at noon Sunday on FOX.

