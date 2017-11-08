Love ranch dressing? Hidden Valley will now sell you kegs of sauce

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the ranch dressing lover in your life, Hidden Valley may have the perfect gifts for you.

As part of the company's holiday outlet, they are offering a mini ranch keg.

The mini keg is 9.7 inches high and 6.3 inches in diameter and holds up to five liters of ranch. It includes a year supply of Hidden Valley ranch and costs $50. You have to pre-order it with shipping on December 1.

The website Flavour Gallery is selling the keg which is lined with a special FDA approved coating that will keep the ranch tasting fresh.

Shipping begins on December 11.