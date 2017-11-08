UPDATE: Two injured when minivan drives into downtown building

Two people were injured when a minivan crashed into a downtown La Crosse building Wednesday morning.

According to La Crosse Fire Department Captain Jeff Schott, the van hit a gas meter when it veered into Fat Sam's at 412 Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

Besides the driver of the van, a person on a bike was also injured in the crash. None of their injuries were serious according to Captain Schott.

Firefighters evacuated the area around the building for a short time until Xcel Energy could arrive and safely shut off the gas.

Both the building and van had significant damage.

The 400 block of Main Street was closed for approximately 90 minutes.

The identities of the two people injured haven't been released.