Walker changes course on term limits for governor

Gov. Scott Walker announcing his candidacy for a third term on Sunday.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is backing away from repeated statements over his 24-year career in office that no governor should serve more than three terms.

Walker launched his bid for a third term this weekend, and said if he wins he might run for a fourth.

That's a reversal from the past. Walker has proposed both as an Assembly member and as a governor candidate that governors be blocked from serving more than three terms.

Campaign spokesman Nathan Craft brushed off questions about the issue Wednesday. He said Walker is focused on 2018.

But his Democratic rivals criticized him. State schools superintendent Tony Evers called it a broken promise.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.