Report: Packers coach McCarthy could be on witness list in Kaepernick case

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy could be deposed or put on the witness stand as part of the Colin Kaepernick grievance case, a report published Tuesday said.



Legal correspondent Amy Dash reported that lawyers now want to hear from McCarthy based on his reaction to a question from WISN 12 News' Stephen Watson.



After Aaron Rodgers' collarbone injury, Watson asked McCarthy, "Would you entertain the idea of bringing Colin Kaepernick in to compete for the backup job?"

McCarthy raised his voice answering, "Did you just listen to the question I just answered?"

Watson asked again, "Just to bring it in to compete?" McCarthy answered back, "I got three years invested in Brett Hundley (and) two years in (Joe) Callahan. We're committed to the path we're on. We need to play better as a football team."

Kaepernick is trying to prove there is implied collusion between NFL teams for not signing him after his anthem protests.