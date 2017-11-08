Wisconsin lawmaker undergoes bypass surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin has undergone triple bypass surgery as a pre-emptive step for a cardiac problem.

That's the word from his office on Wednesday. In a statement, his office said the congressman is doing well and looking forward to a speedy recovery.

The 53-year-old Pocan is a three-term lawmaker representing a southern Wisconsin district that includes Madison.

Pocan had the surgery at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.

