Business donates $10,000 to McGregor tornado relief

An Iowa business contributes a large check to help rebuild a community heavily damaged by a tornado earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation (UMGC) donated $10,000 for recovery efforts after a tornado destroyed much of McGregor in July.

The money will be used to replace and repair trees, park benches and picnic tables in McGregor.

Mayor Harold Brooks and City Administration Lynette Sander accepted the check from Executive Director Sindee Gohde and UMGC Board Member Brandie Backes.

The Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation, which runs the Casino Queen in Marquette, is based in McGregor.

KWWL contributed to this story.