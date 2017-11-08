Packers cut ties with TE Martellus Bennett

The Packers have cut tight end Martellus Bennett, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Bennett, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with Green Bay in March, has missed the last few weeks because of a shoulder injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy announced in his Wednesday news conference, about four hours before news of the release leaked, that Bennett would be out for Sunday's game in Chicago. It is rare that players would be ruled out due to injury that early in the week.

ESPN reports that the Packers cut Bennett with the "failure to disclose a medical condition" designation.

This concludes a tumultuous tenure for Bennett in Green Bay. The early part of the journeyman tight end's season was marred by drops and also off-the-field issues. Bennett announced in late October that he plans to retire from football at the end of the season.

He finishes the season with 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns.

Bennett is free to sign with another NFL team immediately.