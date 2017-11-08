La Crosse business Authenticom announcing layoffs

A downtown La Crosse business is announcing a mass layoff.

In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Authenticom says its decision ". . .is expected to result in the permanent elimination of 55 employees."

Authenticom provides data services to the automotive industry. The layoffs are effective, February 2.

WXOW was not able to reach anyone at the company for comment.

Last August a court granted an injunction for Authenticom against two companies Authenticom alleged engaged in anti-competitive behavior. At that time, Authenticom C.E.O Steve Cottrell said that behavior was inhibiting his company's ability to do business.

On Monday, the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago set aside the injunction against the two businesses, Reynolds and Reynolds Company and CDK Global, LLC.

Cottrell and Authenticom were recognized by President Barack Obama during a speech at UW-La Crosse in July 2015.