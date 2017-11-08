15-year-olds can now be lifeguards in Wisconsin

Fifteen year olds could work as lifeguards in Wisconsin under a new bill supported by the state's tourism industry.

The measure, approved on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Assembly, lowers the minimum age from 15 to 16, with the caveat that they complete a life saving course, and have an adult on the scene at all times.

For La Crosse, that means additional help at the aquatic programs. "Anytime you broaden the age range of potential life guards, it helps us in our search for guards," said Parks, Recreation and Forestry Specialist Jay Odegaard.

The bipartisan measure had the support of the American Red Cross, Wisconsin Dells water parks and the Wisconsin alliance of YMCAs as well as the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

The bill is working its way through the Wisconsin State Senate for approval.