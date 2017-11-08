3 Caledonia athletes sign Letters of Intent

It's a day many top high school athletes look forward.

It's the day when they put pen to paper and make their college choices official.

Don't be surprised if they ran out of ink in Caledonia.

Three Warriors athletes signed Wednesday, including Owen King, who will play basketball at South Dakota State.

King is Caledonia's all-time leading scorer.

"The fit for me, personally, the area, I like that. The fit as a player, I really like the style they play, up and down like we do here, plus the opportunity to, hopefully, play in an NCAA Tournament," King said.

Joining King are a pair of volleyball standouts.

Madisyn Heaney signed a letter to play at Southwest Minnesota State.

"The campus was really nice and the coaches were a lot like Scott and Dan, my high school coaches. They're pretty good in the NSIC so I think it will be a good competition school for me," Heaney said.

Adrianna Reinhart will play for NAIA powerhouse Viterbo.

"I've played club there (Viterbo) since I was 13. So I always thought this could be a possibility. I went on a couple of visits to Duluth and small D2 schools, but I wanted to stay close to home and I figured this is a perfect opportunity," said Reinhart.