Wittmershaus Milwaukee bound

A big signing in Bangor Wednesday.
Emma Wittmerhaus signed her letter of intent to play basketball at division one UW-Milwaukee.
Wittmerhaus was a WBCA division five all-state selection and helped lead the Cardinals to the WIAA State Tournament last season.
"Choose Milwaukee because their family culture was amazing down there. I love the location. They reached out to me so much more than the other coaches did when I was in the recruiting process. They just made me feel wanted and that was a big indicator to me. It is also close to home so I can stay with my family with my younger brother being in high school. So that was also another big indicator," Wittmershawus said.
She averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds a game last season.
