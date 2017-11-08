UW-L WBB add three Aquinas Blugolds

The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team will have a distinct Aquinas flavor to it in the coming years.

Whitney Rezin, Jessa Peterson and Kyah Steiner announced their commitment to play for the Eagles and coach Karen Middleton.

All three played significant roles in leading Aquinas to the division 4 state title game last season.

"The coaches at UW-L really helped in making this decision. The campus is really nice and being able to play with them (Rezin and Peterson) again helped too," said Steiner.

"I think another factor is that because we're so close to home, I think all of us are really big family people. That was a really big advantage for going to UW-L," said Rezin.

"I really like UW-L in general and I really like the coaches there and I think the environment is just great," said Peterson.