Luther's Choral Festival celebrates 50 years

The upcoming Choral Fest being hosted by Luther High School. It's coming to the La Crosse community on November 10-12. Paul Adickes, Host Director at Luther High School, joined us Daybreak to talk about the festival.

On November 10th 11th and 12th 1967, choirs from six WELS high schools and two WELS preparatory schools gathered in the gymnasium of Luther High School for the first ever Choral Festival.

The goals of the Festival included acquainting students with varying styles of music and directors, providing an opportunity for good Christian Fellowship, developing their vocal skills and talents to a greater extent, and giving singers an opportunity for an even more rewarding relationship with their Savior through His gift of music.

Exactly 50 years later to the day, more than 500 students from all across the country are gathering once again for Choral Festival, hosted by Luther High School, where it all began. By God's grace, however, this event has grown too large for Luther High School to host on its campus. The only facility in the area large enough to hold this many people is the La Crosse Center. This is the fifth time Luther High School has had the privilege of hosting the Festival, beginning in the fall of 1967. Festivals were hosted by Luther in 1977, 1992, 2002, and now in 2017.

In this the year of the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation, they celebrate the rich heritage given to us by Martin Luther. He brought the clear message of the Gospel to the people in their own language. On this, the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Lutheran Choral Festival, our theme is "God's Word is Our Great Heritage." Every director, singer and instrumentalist gathered here this weekend is here with a common purpose; to celebrate the rich heritage we as a church have in God's Word.