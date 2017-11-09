Thanksgiving meal ideas with Wisconsin cheese

The first Thanksgiving was held nearly 400 years ago back in 1621. Sadly, they did not have cheese at the table. Tina Gilbertson from the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board wants to make sure you have cheese on your plate this holiday.



She has Wisconsin To Table-Thanksgiving with Wisconsin Cheese recipes for Spiced Cake Roulade and Radicchio Blue Cheese Salad.



While preparing Thanksgiving dinner can be hard work, these simple recipes can help make the preparation a little easier and lighter.



This month, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is offering inspired new recipes for sides and desserts that let your family and friends enjoy Wisconsin Cheese from the beginning to the end of Thanksgiving Dinner.

Last year, total cheese sales were 23% higher compared to the rest of the calendar year during the week of Thanksgiving, per IRI. Brie, Grand Cru and other Wisconsin Specialty cheese enjoy strong sales spikes during Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays as consumers entertain more, send gifts, and serve something special from Wisconsin to share with friends and families.



Whether you're an avid home cook or just someone who likes cheese, Grate Pair Share is an easy and approachable resource for eating and entertaining with Wisconsin Cheese. Find recipes at gratepairshare.com.

