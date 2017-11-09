The morning after country's big night

The 51st CMA Awards thrilled both the audience in Nashville and viewers who caught the show on WXOW 19. To recap the action, COW 97 morning hosts, and two-time CMA nominees Ben & Arnie chatted with News 19 Daybreak.

The highlights of the night, they said, were the tributes -- both to victims of recent tragedies and those the country music world lost over the past year. There were some surprises, but deservedly so, according to the duo, including Garth Brooks winning his sixth Entertainer of the Year title.

For more, check out the video!