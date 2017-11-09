Making cultural connections for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Saturday, and you can mark the occasion with an iconic piece of artwork and a classic performance.

The United Methodist Church in Onalaska will be selling works of art by Vietnam veteran Larry Durfey on Saturday and Sunday at it's 4th Avenue North location.

Durfey uses his own unique chemical process to turn digitally created photos into abstract-realist works. All of the framed prints are $40 and benefit the church's building project. The sale runs Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday from 8-2. Durfey will be at a reception on Saturday at 1 pm.

And a special musical guest coming to the Weber Center proves why timing is everything. The Midwest Winds Air Force quintet happens to be touring right now, and they're stopping in La Crosse for Veterans Day weekend.

Weber Center interim executive director Jen Roberdeau said, "It gives us a great opportunity to provide a free concert that anybody can attend that's open to the public that really can celebrate Veterans Day and some patriotic music that people can really enjoy that and get in the spirit of celebrating veterans this time of year."

You can see the performance and meet the quintet ,all of whom are active duty military personnel, on Sunday afternoon at 4. The concert runs about an hour. Again it's free to attend.