Wisconsin Assembly to pass industrial hemp farming bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin state Assembly is poised to pass a bill that would allow farmers to grow industrial hemp.

The Republican proposal would set up state licenses for farmers who want to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn't be eligible for the licenses. The plants couldn't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp farms. Supporters of the Wisconsin bill say hemp has a wide range of uses and Wisconsin farmers should have the option of growing another profitable crop.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill Thursday. The Senate passed the bill unanimously Tuesday. Assembly approval would send the bill to Gov. Scott Walker.

The bill is SB 119.

