Boy battling cancer receives 40,000 Christmas cards

PORTLAND, Maine (CNN)- A boy with brain cancer said he wanted home-made Christmas cards this year.

40,000 people sent him letters.

Police from four states delivered them to him. A parade of police cruisers and motorcycles visited 9-year-old Jacob Thompson.

They brought him thousands of homemade cards, along with gifts and police badges from across the country.

"It seems like the thin blue line gets a little thinner every year, and it's nice when something bigger than us, a mission comes up, and it pulls us together," Officer Keith Perry from Seekonk, Massachusetts says.

Many of the officers stopped by and spent time with Jacob as he read his cards and enjoyed his gifts.