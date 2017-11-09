CMNH Hero Holiday Cards printed

A 30 year holiday tradition continued in Onalaska Thursday morning. The Children's Miracle Network Hospital Hero Holiday Cards were printed.

Every year our local CMN chapter chooses 5 heroes to represent the organization and every year those heroes get to decorate a holiday card. Empire Screen Printing in Onalaska printed the cards Thursday morning while two of the heroes were on hand to watch their original creations become reality.

"I drew a gondola from Switzerland," said CMN Hero Justus Heise. "I [thought] it would be fun to have something from Switzerland printed in the US."

CMN Hero Chloe Burkhalter drew poinsettias on her card. She says it is the perfect Christmas flower.

"I used paint on my canvas because actually from CMN I got a new paint set and a couple canvases to actually paint on," Burkhalter said. "I used two different types of red so you can tell them apart and a yellow and a green."

The hero holiday cards cost $8 for a package of 20 cards, envelopes and stickers to seal the envelope. Proceeds benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospital at Gundersen.

You can purchase one of those cards here.