Spaghetti dinner for Sara Rose Hougom Foundation

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation is organizing a spaghetti dinner Saturday, November 11. The Foundation is designed to promote violence awareness and prevention through a number of community events.

You may know that Sara lost her life to violence. An intruder entered her home to steal money and was startled when he discovered Sara there. The intruder shot her. Sara's mother Sherry now promotes a safer community by encouraging people to bring out the best in others as her daughter did.

The all you care to eat spaghetti and meatball dinner begins at 4:30 and runs until 7:30 at the Moose Lodge in La Crosse at 1932 Ward Avenue. A portion of the proceeds will go to the La Crosse Police K-9 unit. If you wish, you may bring school supplies or a stuffed animal and give them to police officers at the dinner. They will pass those gifts along to community children in need.