SLIDE SHOW: Crime scene photos of La Crescent Police shooting

These are some of the photos gathered as evidence by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Houston County Sheriff's Office following the shooting at a La Crescent Police officer on July 31, 2017 during a traffic stop outside of the city.
MORE: Video of La Crescent Police Shooting released
$800K bail for La Crescent shooting suspect: Other waives extradition
Officers involved in La Crescent Police shooting identified
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.