SLIDE SHOW: Crime scene photos of La Crescent Police shooting

These are some of the photos gathered as evidence by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Houston County Sheriff's Office following the shooting at a La Crescent Police officer on July 31, 2017 during a traffic stop outside of the city.

