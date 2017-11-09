Amid mechanic shortage, students connect with future employers

A career fair at Western Technical College's Vehicle Tech Center focused on connecting students with the diesel and automotive industry. Currently, that industry is dealing with a mechanic shortage.

Instructors from Western said tech schools can only meet a fraction of the hiring demands in the area. Only 32 students can be in one of Western's programs at a time and those spots fill up quickly.

The positive is that students graduating into the industry have plenty of jobs available.

"Like in a lot of areas, we're seeing people retiring and not as many people coming into that same field, so there's really a lot of great opportunities for students," said Career Services Manager Barb Kelsey.

Students met with 20 area employers from the diesel trucking industry and local car dealerships. Instructors recommend that interested high school students look to apply for a program in the fall of their senior year at the latest.