PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (AP) - A fire at a central Minnesota poultry farm has killed thousands of turkeys.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin Farm in Martin Township.

The sheriff's office says about 6,000 turkeys died in the barn fire near Paynesville. The fire is under investigation.

