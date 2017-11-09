Wolf advocacy groups rip bill to end management

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on a Republican bill to end Wisconsin's wolf management efforts (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Wolf advocacy groups are blasting a Republican bill that would end Wisconsin's efforts to manage wolves until the federal government removes the animals form the endangered species list.

The Endangered Species Coalition, the National Wolfwatcher Coalition and Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife issued a joint statement Thursday saying the bill is an "affront to the majority of Wisconsin citizens who support this species."

They say the bill would make wolf poaching legal, leading to complete eradication of wolves in the state.

Under the bill, Wisconsin police and wardens would be prohibited from enforcing any federal or state law relating to wolf management or prohibiting killing a Wisconsin wolf.

The Department of Natural Resources would be blocked from spending any money on wolf management other than to reimburse people for livestock losses.

The bill would no longer apply if wolves are removed from the endangered species list.

10:50 a.m.

A group of northern Wisconsin legislators are proposing a bill that would end the state's efforts to manage wolves unless the federal government removes them from the endangered species list.

The Republican lawmakers say in a memo seeking co-sponsors that wolves are wiping out deer, livestock and pets.

Great Lakes wolves are on the federal endangered species list, which means no one can hunt them.

