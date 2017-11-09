Authenticom regrets layoffs

Authenticom is providing additional details about its layoff announcement affecting 55 people. That announcement came just two days after the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals set aside an injunction which had been decided in favor of Authenticom. A District Court granted that injunction against two companies Authenticom alleged engaged in anti competitive behavior.

Through a statement, Authenticom says ". . . we deeply regret the action we need to take to remain as a viable although much smaller business. . . Although we are disappointed with the Court of Appeals ruling we continue to remain confident in the ultimate success of our anti-trust case.

Authenticom provides data services to the automotive industry. Layoffs are effective February 2, 2018.

