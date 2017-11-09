Two La Crosse teens charged in connection with rape case

Two La Crosse teenagers are charged with sexual assault in what the criminal complaint describes as a gang rape of two girls, 15 and 16 years old. Prosecutors say it happened inside a south La Crosse garage.

18 year old Heavell Basley and 17 year old Ronald Crosby, Jr. are charged in the case. But the girls say many other men were involved. According to the criminal complaint, the girls had run away from the Family and Children's Center. They were in Basley's garage October 29 or 30 with 15 other people.

The complaint says the girls were beaten, forced to perform sex acts and were raped by a number of men.

Crosby is in jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Basley is also in jail, on a $5,000 cash bond.