Farmers help farmer in need

Local Minnesota farmers just outside of Houston took to their tractors and combines to help a fellow farmer in need.

Last week fellow farmer Steve Van Gundy was seriously injured. His corn and soybean crops needed to be harvested and that's when his friends and neighbors showed up in full force.

"My dad was injured 30 years ago and a similar thing was done for us. Neighbors came together then and helped us out. It's just something we feel we should do. We would hope they would do it for us. That's all we can ask," said local farmer Ken Witt.

By early afternoon, five combines were working on both crops. When asked how long it might take to complete the full task at hand, Witt smiled and replied, "Guess we'll be at it until we're done."