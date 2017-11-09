C-FC teacher using Tools For Schools award for kinesthetic learning

Malissa Freeman plans to use the $750 she was awarded through the Tools For Schools program to harness the power of kinesthetic learning for students at Cochrane-Fountain City Elementary School.

Freeman is a 4th grade teacher at the school. She said a number of her students struggle to stay focused and sit at their desks.

The money from Tools For Schools will purchase bouncy bands and wobble seats which are designed to help children manage their impulse to move during class.

Every month, WXOW, Brenengen Auto, and Dependable Solutions present a check to a teacher or class each month.

