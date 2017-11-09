Holmen athletes finalize college plans

Finalizing college plans is one of the biggest decisions for high school athletes.

Two Holmen stars did just that Thursday.

Mason Kalander and Brooklyn Paulson signed their letters of intent at the school.

Kalander will run cross country and track at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

She was an All MVC first team selection and state qualifier this fall.

"I always looked at UM-D as someplace I'd like to go. So it's a place I always had in mind. It was definitely an accomplishment" Kalander said.

Paulson will play basketball at St. Mary's in Winona.

She averaged 18 points a game for the Vikings last season as a junior while earning first team all-conference.

"It was close to home so my family could come and see me play. I really liked the coaching staff and that really drove me to choose St. Mary's," said Paulson.