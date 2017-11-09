Onalaska church secretary gets prison time for wire fraud

A West Salem woman is sentenced to four years in federal prison for embezzling more than $800,000 from an Onalaska church.

WXOW FILE: Onalaska church secretary guilty of stealing $832K

Judge James Peterson sentenced Barbara Snyder, 59, Thursday in federal court in Madison.

In August, Snyder pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false income tax return.

Between 2006 and 2015, Snyder served as secretary and accounting clerk at St. Patrick's Church in Onalaska. During that time, prosecutors said Snyder embezzled more than $832,210 in church collections. She later told investigators she used the money for gambling.

To cover her actions, investigators found that Snyder destroyed records of church collections and falsified accounting records. The investigation also determined that Snyder filed a false income tax return in 2015 for underreporting her income.

In his sentence, Judge Peterson was critical of Snyder's actions in concealing her conduct and the effect her crimes had on the church and community.