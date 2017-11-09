UW-L enters finale with a "chance" at a playoff berth

It's been more than a decade since UW-La Crosse has entered the season finale with something big to play for.

Such is the case this Saturday when they travel to River Falls.

It's a must win for the Eagles if they hope to have a shot at the playoffs.

But even if they win, in talking to a few people close to the program, they think there's about a 50-50 chance they'll get an at-large berth.

30 teams qualify for the division three playoffs, 25 conference champs and then five at-large berths.

The 7-2 Eagles are hoping for one of those at-large berths.

"We got to take care of business against a really good River Falls team. Assuming we do that, we feel we have a shot to get at the table with the National Committee and see where it shakes out. There's a lot of stuff happening across the country this weekend. There's a lot of teams fighting for those five at-large berths," said head coach Mike Schmidt.

"It would be everything just from where we've come and even the finish we had at the end of last year to now, just having the chance to be in the playoffs would be great. Still got to take care of business Saturday," said safety Luke Winnen.

Eagles and the 4-5 Falcons kickoff at 1 PM Saturday in River Falls.

The NCAA selection show is Sunday.