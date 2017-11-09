UW-L volleyball soars into the regional semifinals

After a clunky start, the UW-La Crosse volleyball team poured it on and defeated St. Benedict 3-1 to advance to the NCAA Div. III Regional semifinals.
UW-L dropped the first match 23-25 before winning the last three 25-17, 25-14 and 25-13.
Stephanie Henk and Kathryn Maas had 15 kills each.
Madison Entinger had 51 assists.
The Eagles play again Friday evening in St. Paul.
