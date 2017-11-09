UW-L volleyball soars into the regional semifinals - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UW-L volleyball soars into the regional semifinals

St. Paul, MN (WXOW) -

After a clunky start, the UW-La Crosse volleyball team poured it on and defeated St. Benedict 3-1 to advance to the NCAA Div. III Regional semifinals.

UW-L dropped the first match 23-25 before winning the last three 25-17, 25-14 and 25-13.

Stephanie Henk and Kathryn Maas had 15 kills each.

Madison Entinger had 51 assists.

The Eagles play again Friday evening in St. Paul.

