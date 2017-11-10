Parents plead not guilty in death of maggot-infested baby - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Parents plead not guilty in death of maggot-infested baby

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa parents of a 4-month-old baby whose maggot-infested body was found in a swing in his family's home have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The Courier reported Thursday that 28-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn and 20-year-old Cheyanne Renae Harris, both of Alta Vista, filed written entered a plea of not guilty earlier this week.

Each faces charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Koehn and Harris remain jailed pending a trial date.

