Minnesota farmer survives having armed pinned in equipment for an hour

A Douglas County farmer survived after having an arm pinned in a corn picker in a field for an hour.

The sheriff's office says authorities who responded to the field near Miltona on Thursday afternoon found the man conscious and alert. Emergency crews were able to free his pinned armed from the piece of equipment. He was flown to a Twin Cities-area hospital.

Authorities say the farmer had been trying to clear something from the corn picker when his arm became trapped.

His name and condition weren't immediately released.

