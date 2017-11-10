Wisconsin Assembly passes bill criminalizing sending nude photos

It would be a crime to solicit nude or sexually explicit photos from a child in Wisconsin under a bill approved by the state Assembly.

Under the bill passed Thursday, adults who try to coax children into supplying them with nude or sexually explicit photos would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Adults between the ages of 18 and 21 who solicit such photos from children no more than three years younger than them would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail.

The bill has bipartisan support.

The Assembly passed it on a voice vote with no debate, sending the measure to the Senate.