Holmen students organize Veterans Day assembly

Students at Holmen High School came together on Friday morning to honor veterans in an assembly created entirely by students.

The Assembly Committee started planning the event weeks ago. The band and choir performed "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" as well as "United States Armed Forces Medley." Holmen sophomore, Jordan Briskey, shared his efforts to build a Vietnam Memorial in La Crosse with those in attendance.

Elizabeth Hawkins, member of the Assembly Committee, said she is proud of the student efforts in making the assembly happen.

"It feels really good," she said. "It is kind of nice to be part of something instead of just sitting back and having other people do it for you, to really just be involved in it."

She said local veterans impact the students' lives every day.

"Along with having a whole bunch of veterans in our community, we also have a ton of veterans that are on our staff as well," Hawkins said. "So, we like to take a moment to recognize how they have contributed to our country as well as our educational system."

Hawkins is part of the Assembly Committee that planned the Veterans Day events. She hopes students left with a greater appreciation of the sacrifices veterans made to give them their freedoms.